Dancing dean: NYU admin sends bizarre video to students demanding refunds

(CAMPUS REFORM) Video circulating on social media shows Dean of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Allyson Green dancing to R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion" in response to students’ requests for a tuition refund.

NYU Senior Michael Price uploaded the video to Twitter on Sunday, saying “The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won't give us our money back.” The original video can be found on the school's official Vimeo account.

NBC New York reported that after communications back and forth between Green and students, the school announced it would not be refunding tuition. Green reportedly emailed students explaining why she had no authority to refund their money, and attached the two-minute video of her dancing by herself in her home.

