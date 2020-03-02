Daytime sleepiness may signal serious health risks

(STUDY FINDS) -- STANFORD, Calif. — Normally, there’s nothing wrong with an afternoon nap. That being said, a new study is advising to keep an eye on grandma’s and grandpa’s daytime alertness. Constant drowsiness, sluggishness, or naps during the day among older adults may seem normal, but researchers at Stanford University say that these developments may be a sign of increased risk of cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and various other health problems.

Feeling tired is a universal human feeling. Many young people even complain of constantly feeling tired, but most of the time these everyday sluggish moods are simply caused by staying up late, skipping lunch, daily pressures, stress, or the brain-draining effects of constant smartphone use.

True excessive daytime sleepiness on the other hand, medically referred to as hypersomnolence, can seriously impact the quality of one’s life. Constant sufferers of hypersomnolence find it difficult to maintain their jobs, social lives, or perform simple daily chores — even after sleeping soundly throughout the night.

Read the full story ›