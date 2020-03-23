Deadlier than COVID-19: Trump Derangement Syndrome

Every politically conscious person in America still capable of honesty must admit that the media response to the coronavirus pandemic would be far, far different under Barack Obama than it has been under Donald Trump. That's not conjecture, because we saw a nearly identical scenario play out with our own eyes during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic of 2009.

For example, on April 29, 2009, CNN painted the public risk as vanishingly small: "An outbreak of swine flu that is suspected in more than 150 deaths in Mexico and has sickened dozens in the U.S. and elsewhere has grabbed the attention of a nervous public, and medical officials worried the strain will continue to spread. … But even if there are swine-flu deaths outside Mexico, the virus would have a long way to go to match the 36,000 seasonal flu deaths in the U.S. each year."

Wow – night and day – compared to their present faux-hysteria!

Interestingly, the media did not go after Trump during the 2017-2018 winter flu season, when CNN matter-of-factly cited the Centers for Disease Control that it had been the worst in more than four decades, hospitalizing 900,000 people and killing 80,000.

But that was during the height of the Russian collusion hoax, when they thought they had Trump on the ropes and were pressing in for the knock-out punch. They weren't going to risk any other news story pushing Russian collusion out of the headlines or give Trump a platform for showing unifying leadership in a national crisis.

It's also significant that none of the liberal media are even citing the 2017/18 numbers in contrast to the current pandemic: 80,000 deaths out of 900,000 hospitalizations (both CDC approximations), which is a huge percentage – 8.9% – and a higher lethality than coronavirus in the U.S., which has actually been dropping.

But this is a whole new playing field. Trump emerged from the Russian collusion hoax, then the impeachment scam, stronger than ever, and so the global elites have resorted to the extreme remedy of burning down the world economy – what I have called "Globalist Chemotherapy" – hoping to kill the "Trump Cancer" without killing themselves.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Senate Democratic leadership are actively obstructing a trillion*dollar coronavirus bailout that under any other circumstances they would be cutting off their own limbs to get Republican support for.

What could possibly be wrong with the minds of all these people?

The obvious answer is Trump Derangement Syndrome – a label coined as a joke that stopped being funny a long time ago and started looking like a real and very scary disease of the mind, characterized by a seething, frenzied malice that blinds the infected to reason and rationality.

As King Theoden proclaimed (in the movie "Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers") of the vast and vicious Ork army besieging his stronghold at Helm's Deep, "What can men do against such reckless hate?" Indeed.

I have contended from the beginning – starting Jan. 31 to be precise – that this very real pandemic has been orchestrated by the globalists to tank the Trump economy, kill the nationalist/populist revolution around the world and usher in police-state controls under the cover of a medical emergency.

Most recently, I argued that the total lockdown strategy by California and New York, followed immediately by Illinois and Massachusetts (the four deepest blue states) were a deliberate overreaction to create a stampede of state governors into lockdown mode and pressure Trump to do the same nationally. (The latter is not happening as yet, thankfully.) I suggested the purpose was to kill American small businesses, which are the backbone of the conservative movement and along with the institution of the family the dual source of American self-sufficiency and independence.

I highlighted the obvious political motive by pointing out that abortion clinics and marijuana dispensaries – heavily patronized by their most loyal Democrat constituents – were exempted from the lockdown, which logically would increasing their risk of infection and death if the panic-mongering projections were true, rather than cynical propaganda.

This morning, the Holy Spirit prompted me, with a clear internal voice, to look into the suicide rate of those driven to hopelessness by the fear-mongering and consequent disastrous financial fallout of the lockdowns. That spiritual unction was vindicated as soon as I searched the topic, finding a story titled "Chillingly, Scariest Coronavirus Death Toll May Not Come from COVID-19," documenting the high correlation of suicide with job loss.

The correlation was also noted in an otherwise very hopeful article featuring a Stanford biophysicist (and Nobel laureate) predicting a quick end to the pandemic based on proven stats from China.

So in a very real sense, Trump Derangement Syndrome, might very well kill far more people through suicide than the coronavirus does. But even if it doesn't, the damage they've done to this country through deliberate exaggeration and fear-mongering will be lasting and painful for this nation.

There's a silver lining to the present disaster, however. I've always believed Donald Trump will win reelection handily, but now I believe it will be an absolute rout, because once the actual hard numbers on the pandemic replace the wild projections and media spin, the American people, standing in the economic ruins of their communities, are going to be very angry at the lefties. Trump has already won the political battle over the pandemic with high public approval numbers. By November, he's going to be utterly unbeatable.