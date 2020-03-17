Dem impeachment lawyer tests positive for coronavirus, blasts Trump

(FOX NEWS) -- The top lawyer for Democrats during the House impeachment inquiry has confirmed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus — while simultaneously accusing the Trump administration of being “shockingly unprepared” for the pandemic.

Daniel Goldman, who conducted much of the questioning for House Intelligence Committee Democrats during the impeachment inquiry last year, tweeted Sunday that he has COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“My #COVID19 test came back positive. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. It means a lot to my family and me,” he tweeted. “I am almost back to 100%. I’m lucky enough not to fall in the vulnerable category and, for me, it was just like the flu.”

