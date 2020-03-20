Did the Democrats 'collude' with China to hurt Trump?

On March 19, President Trump announced that the FDA was fast-tracking use of hydroxy chloroquine and other anti-viral drugs for COVID-19 patients. Not review, but use.

Big news story? Talking heads elated? Nope, crickets. He might as well have thrown a handful of dog poop over the White House fence into the pool of reporters; the stories would have been much the same.

Even more to the point, On Feb. 17, it was reported that Chinese scientists had announced several drugs commonly used to treat malaria were effective against the coronavirus.

So even in the early stages of the news-driven hysteria, a cure was known, but not news. "Talkingheadville" was, instead, obsessed with how the coronavirus outbreak would affect President Trump's 2020 reelection prospects. Wuhan, China, has dead bats as a delicacy, but America's big media conglomerates prefer Project Mockingbird as their main diet. Big media, still CIA puppets after all these years. "And that's the way it is," just as "Uncle" Walter Cronkite told us every evening generations ago.

The elites' war against Christianity, American history, and marriage and family didn't start with Uncle Walt's nightly news broadcasts, nor has it ended in our day. President Truman was right to regret his creation of the Central Intelligence Agency out of the ashes of the wartime Office of Strategic Services, run in concert with the United Kingdom during World War II. Giving any group of people special powers, along with the ability to hide the effect of their use of those powers, is a recipe for the creation of a totalitarian nation.

America is such a nation, which has been cleverly disguised as a two-party democracy. Instead it is run by self-imagined elites who think the school they graduated from and the underground clubs they belong to qualify them to run the world. In 2016 that unelected order was challenged by the election of President Donald Trump.

Even before Trump was elected, the FBI and intelligence agencies were running "insurance policy" actions against him and his campaign. In any other nation on earth, this entire group would have been rooted out and stood before a firing squad within a few days after Trump took office.

Instead, these traitors have escalated their efforts to end Trump's presidency. Having failed in impeachment – their last ditch effort – fate (or was it collusion?) handed them one more opportunity.

That opportunity was the coronavirus, which spread from Wuhan, China (home of a Chinese biological research weapons lab), and from there across much of the world.

Big media in America have revealed its continuing Mockingbird CIA ties by hyping the virus as the next end-of-the-world scenario. Politically, these attacks were very agreeable to big media because they echoed Democratic attacks against Trump in his successful efforts to strengthen America's economy.

Nor was it lost on big media that the longer the attacks went on, the more the president they despised would be weakened heading into the 2020 election.

There is, however, another group of people who despise President Trump's America First agenda: The Chinese Communist Party. This hierarchy, which has lost their sweetheart trade deals that shipped American jobs to China, is far less than happy at the result of American jobs coming home.

Sure it cost the Chinese Communists money to pay off individual Democrats – or perhaps their kids – for this exodus of American manufacturing jobs sent to China, but it didn't cost them nearly as much as Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods coming into America.

We should all wonder at this point: Were the Democrats desperate enough over their prospects in the 2020 election that they were willing accomplices with the Chinese Communist Party against America, our president, and our economy? Do today's desperate Democrats hate America enough to go there? Was a pandemic conveniently engineered in a very secretive nation, then "accidentally" released to facilitate their return to power in America?

Right now it's only a question. But it's a question that has to be asked. Remember, it was during Bill Clinton's presidency that America sold missile technology to the Chinese that vastly shortened their path to ICBMs, via Loral Corporation. Having succeeded then, why wouldn't they try again?

Might the end be different than almost all of us think? craigemcmillan.com