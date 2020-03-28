DHS: More than 40 miles of border wall constructed since coronavirus outbreak began

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) The federal government has constructed more than 40 miles of wall along the southern border with Mexico since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States.

More than half of the additional wall and fencing have been constructed since early February, the Washington Times reported.

The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus was reported on Jan. 20.

“Today is not the time to play politics with the lives of U.S. Citizens," Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told the newspaper. "Walls have proven to stop illegal entries into the United States, therefore they are an essential law enforcement resource which will undoubtedly help in reducing the spread of COVID-19."

