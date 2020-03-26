SECTIONS
HealthMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Print

Doctor sentenced to 14 months in prison for refusing to kill baby in abortion

Judge rules he 'did not respect the personal autonomy of the woman'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 26, 2020 at 1:18pm
Print

(LIFENEWS) BioEdge reports an Argentine court slammed Dr Leandro Rodriguez Lastra for “ignoring a woman’s voice” and “her vital needs” when he provided medical care to her and her unborn baby, rather than an abortion.

Lastra’s lawyers said he plans to appeal the sentence of 14-month suspended jail term, plus 28 months of disqualification from holding public office, which they called an unjust ruling.

In 2017, Lastra refused to abort the rape victim’s unborn baby at 23 weeks of pregnancy, the Catholic News Agency reports. The young woman, 19, went to the hospital after abortion drugs that had been prescribed to her did not work, the report states.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×