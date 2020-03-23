Dolly Parton posts emotional response to Kenny Rogers' death: 'My heart's broken'

Country music legend Dolly Parton on Saturday paid an emotional tribute to her "Islands in the Stream" singing partner and long-time friend the late Kenny Rogers.

Rogers died Friday at the age of 81.

"You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend," Parton tweeted, sharing a video of her thoughts about Rogers.

“Well, I couldn’t believe it this morning when I got up and turned on the TV, checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away,” she said.

"I know that we all know Kenny’s in a better place than we are today but I’m pretty sure he’s gonna be talking to God some time today, if he ain’t already, and he’s gonna be asking him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness going on here," she said.

Parton's voice broke as she talked about the loss of her friend.

"But I loved Kenny with all my heart. And my heart’s broken. And a big ol' chunk of it has gone with him today. And I think that I could speak for all his family, his friends, when I say that I will always love you," Parton said.

"Just happened to have this picture when I woke up this morning of, of us," she said. "I walked down and I thought, 'Maybe I’ll hold that up for everyone.”’

So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

Parton closed with messages to Rogers and his fans.

"I know you’re as sad as I am, but God bless you Kenny. Fly high, straight into the arms of God. And to the rest of you, keep the faith," she said.

She then added a follow-up tweet.

"So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly," she wrote.

Others also shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Today I lost one of my closest friends 💔So much laughter so many adventures to remember, my heart is broken... My prayers go out to Kenny’s Family.🙏 pic.twitter.com/2lbwFffeYq — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 21, 2020

I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020

Oh how my heart is heavy hearing this news!! @_kennyrogers the light you brought into the world through your voice will live on forever. Thank you for sharing your spirit, your stories and your songs with us, we will cherish them forever!! You will be missed my dear friend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UeemyyTvkL — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) March 22, 2020

Rogers recalled the making of "Islands in the Stream" in a 2017 interview with Today.

"The story is the producer and the writer on the song was one of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb,'' Rogers said. "And we had been singing this song in my studio in L.A. for four days. And I finally said, 'Barry, I don't even like this song anymore.' And he said, 'We need Dolly Parton.'''

Singing and having fun are the same thing to us! @DollyParton #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/UfghzsjloB — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 6, 2020

Parton was actually close by.

"I said, 'Well, why not, you know?''' Rogers said. "And Ken Kragen, my manager said, 'I saw her downstairs.' I said, 'Well, go get her.' And Dolly, in her inimitable fashion, marched into the room and the song was never the same."

