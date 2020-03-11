SECTIONS
Don Trump Jr.: Biden exhibiting symptoms of Alzheimer's

Comment follows candidate's angry outburst at voter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2020 at 9:10am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Donald Trump Jr. said Joe Biden exhibited behavior associated with Alzheimer's disease or dementia after a blowup with a voter on the campaign trail.

"From the Alzheimers association webpage 'Aggressive or angry behaviors may occur in people with Alzheimer's or other dementias,'" the president's eldest son said Tuesday on Twitter in response to a video of Biden berating a Michigan man. "A 50 year career politician doesn't snap back this way to a blue collar guy asking him a reasonable question given his parties stance on the issue."

In a video clip that went viral Tuesday, the former vice president told a Detroit auto plant worker he was "full of s---" for accusing him of trying to "end our Second Amendment right."

Read the full story ›

