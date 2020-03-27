Dow drops 4% after massive 3-day rally

(CNBC) Stocks fell sharply on Friday, giving back some of the strong gains experienced in the previous three days to cap off another volatile week on Wall Street.
Sentiment took a hit as investors focused back on the coronavirus outbreak as the U.S. became the country with the most confirmed cases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 904 points, or about 4%. The S&P 500 slid 3.4% while the Nasdaq Composite traded 3.7% lower. The major averages cut most of their initial losses, however, in the final hour of trading. Earlier in the day, the Dow fell more than 1,000 points.