Dow drops 400 as stocks close out worst first quarter ever

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Tuesday, the last day of the first quarter, as investors wrapped up a period of historic market volatility sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 404 points lower, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 was down by 1.9%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.5%. The 30-stock benchmark was up as much as 152 points earlier in the day; it has fallen as much as 293.63 points, or 1.3%.

Investors digested a slew of news that may be contributing to the volatile swings on Tuesday, along with the monthly rebalancing of portfolios:

