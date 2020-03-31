SECTIONS
Dow drops 400 as stocks close out worst first quarter ever

'Market bottoms are rarely as clean as this one has been'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 31, 2020 at 4:10pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Tuesday, the last day of the first quarter, as investors wrapped up a period of historic market volatility sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 404 points lower, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 was down by 1.9%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.5%. The 30-stock benchmark was up as much as 152 points earlier in the day; it has fallen as much as 293.63 points, or 1.3%.

Investors digested a slew of news that may be contributing to the volatile swings on Tuesday, along with the monthly rebalancing of portfolios:

