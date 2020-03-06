Dow falls 250 points, ekes out small weekly gain after a wild run

(CNBC) Stocks fell on Friday, capping a tumultuous trading week on Wall Street, as coronavirus fears kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average cut losses rapidly in the final 10 minutes of trading, ending the day down only 256.5 points, or 0.9%, to 25,864.78. The 30-stock benchmark plunged 894 points at one point in the session. The S&P 500 dropped 1.7%, or 51.57, to 2,972.37, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8%, or 162.98, to 8,575.62.

All three major averages eked out small weekly gains after a roller-coaster week that saw the Dow swing 1,000 points or higher twice within three days. The Dow was up 1.7% on the week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively. The benchmarks are still in correction territory, however, down at least 10% from their recent peaks.

