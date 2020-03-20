Dow tumbles 900 to end worst week since 2008

(CNBC) Stocks attempted to rally on Friday, but failed, concluding one of the most volatile weeks on Wall Street ever as investors grapple with mounting fears over the coronavirus’ economic blow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 620 points lower, or more than 3%, after rallying more than 400 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 slid 3.4%. The Nasdaq Composite traded 2.7% lower after jumping more than 2%.

Sources told CNBC that Ronin Capital, a clearing firm at the CME Group, was unable to meet its capital requirements. The news weighed on stocks in the final two hours of trading because it was yet another sign of the pressure being put on some firms amid the sharp downturn in markets.

Read the full story ›