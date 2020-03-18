Elon Musk sparks hope of COVID-19 cure

Billionaire SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk is spotlighting a study by Stanford researchers who found a drug formerly used to treat malaria has effectively treated the disease caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Linking to the study led by Dr. Thomas R. Broker of the Stanford University School of Medicine, Musk wrote on Twitter: "Maybe worth considering chloroquine for C19."

Broker followed Musk's tweet with: "Hydroxychloroquine probably better," the London Express reported.

The Stanford study, published March 13, examines guidelines issued by China and South Korea on the effectiveness of chloroquine as an antiviral remedy, the paper said.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

Chloroquine has been used since 1945 to prevent and treat malaria around the world.

"Recent guidelines from South Korea and China report that chloroquine is an effective antiviral therapeutic treatment against Coronavirus Disease 2019," a summary of the study states.

DailyMail.com reported Monday researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia say they made the virus "disappear" using chloroquine and the HIV-suppressing combination lopinavair/ritonavir.

The Stanford study found chloroquine tablets are showing favorable outcomes, "including faster time to recovery and shorter hospital stay."

It cited research by the Centers for Disease Control showing that chloroquine also has strong potential as a preventative measure against coronavirus in the lab while a vaccine is being developed.

The coronavirus first appeared last November in Wuhan, China. Some believe it was carried by animals before it jumped onto humans.

More than 185,000 people have contracted the virus and more than 7,300 have died.

The study warned of possible rare side effects from the use of chloroquine. One is chloroquine retinopathy, which can result in permanent vision loss after high cumulative doses.

"However, retinal damage is extremely rare in patients with a total dosage under 400g (dosage level only reached after years of treatment)," the study's summary said.

The study also cautioned that treating COVID-19 carries the risk of inducing a viral mutation that "can either be beneficial or harmful to humans."

On Monday at the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, told reporters the U.S. has developed a vaccine for COVID-19 in record time.

He said a vaccine candidate in the coronavirus hot zone of Seattle was given the first injection Monday. A total of 45 people in the Seattle area were given the vaccine and will be monitored over the next year.