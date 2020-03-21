SECTIONS
Emergen-C cautions against mixing vitamin powder with liquor to make 'quarantinis'

'We do not recommend taking any of our products with alcohol'

March 21, 2020
(SBG NEWS) The coronavirus has forced a lot of people to stay inside their homes for remote work and schooling this week, and some seem to be having a little bit more fun than others.

Twitter user Marilyn Starkloff snapped a photo of what she dubbed a "quarantini" made up of Super Orange Emergen-C vitamin supplement and the Ryan Reynolds-owned liquor brand Aviation Gin.

Emergen-C was quick to respond to the viral trend, advising people not to mix the dietary supplement with alcohol during this time of social distancing: "We do not recommend taking any of our products with alcohol."

