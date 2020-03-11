Now Democrats want to kill ELECTIONS, starting with their own

The South Carolina lawmaker credited with rescuing Joe Biden's dying presidential campaign with his timely endorsement now believes it's time to shut down the Democratic primary race and declare the former vice president the winner over Sen. Bernie Sanders.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., told NPR as the results came in Tuesday in six primaries that if Biden were to win all of them, it would be best for the party to put an end to the primary race, debates and all.

"I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates," Clyburn said.

The lawmaker likely had the widespread concern about Biden's cognitive health in mind when he added that "you don't do anything but get yourself in trouble if you continue in this contest when it’s obvious that the numbers will not shake out for you."

"This is incredible," said radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh. "They want to shut it down before anybody has the number of delegates needed to win the nomination. You want to talk about screwing Bernie Sanders twice, this time they're doing it in public. This time they're doing it in front of everybody. They screwed Crazy Bernie in 2016 with the superdelegates and so forth. He went along with it. Now they are screwing the guy in public, folks."

On Wednesday, however, Sanders, who won only sparsely populated North Dakota and awaits results in Washington state, announced he will remain in the race.

The self-declared democratic socialist argued that exit polls show the popularity of his radical proposals, including Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. He insisted he's "winning the ideological debate" and capturing the younger generation of voters, including people in their 30s and 40s.

Biden won convincingly Tuesday in the key battleground state of Michigan, which provided a crucial boost to Sanders' campaign in 2016. Biden also won Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. The two candidates are in a virtual tie in Washington state, where all votes have not been counted because they are cast by mail.

Bidens' frequent gaffes and clashes with voters have included a profanity-laced argument Tuesday in Michigan in which he told a Detroit auto worker, "You're full of s---!"

Over the weekend, in an apparent attempt to mitigate his shaky performance on the campaign trail, Biden was giving abbreviated speeches, speaking for about seven minutes in St. Louis and 15 minutes in Kansas City Saturday.

Sanders criticized the tactic at a Fox News town hall Monday night.

"There are real crises facing this country. When I give a speech, often it's 45 minutes or an hour, OK? Because there are a lot of challenges that the country faces, and I’ve got to talk about them," he said.

“You know, I think Joe was somewhere — where was he, I don't know — Michigan or some place else the other day, and he spoke for seven minutes. I don't know how you say anything other than, you know, minimal discussion in seven minutes."

Brazile: Not the time to end process

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile, former interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, said she believes the debates should go on, FoxNews.com reported.

"I think that Sen. Sanders and Vice President Biden should sit down, have a very civil conversation about some of the big issues facing our country," she said Wednesday.

"This is not the time to call for the end of the process. We have more than 700 delegates still at stake this month alone. Now at the end of the month, we should reassess. But right now, this is not the time to reassess."

Clyburn told NPR that "by trouble" he meant negative campaigning that could impact the general election, such as the Willie Horton ad Al Gore used against Michael Dukakis in the 1988 Democratic primary race. Then-Vice President George H.W. Bush later used it effectively in the general election to brand Dukakis as weak on crime.

"People will say things that you cannot overcome," Clyburn warned.