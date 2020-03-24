Endgame: HHS chief reveals Trump's plan to re-open America

A key member of the coronavirus taskforce, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, explained in an interview Tuesday how President Trump will navigate the coming weeks as he presses toward the goal of re-opening the economy or parts of it by the Easter holiday, April 12.

Amid an unprecedented shutdown in which stock markets have shed one third of their value and millions have lost their jobs, Trump has expressed concern that the cure is worse than the disease.

In the coming week, Trump will consult with his task-force team regarding whether to continue the "15 days to slow the spread" plan, which expires next Monday, Azar told Breitbart News in a phone interview.

Led by Vice President Mike Pence, the team of White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Dr. Stephen Hahn and others will examine the "curve" of the disease and assess the effectiveness of the extraordinary measures to stop its spread.

"That will be from what his advisers are seeing in the data, where the hotspots are, and whether we're seeing communities that have taken these types of efforts and actually lived up to them -- if you're seeing a bending of the curve from an epidemiological perspective," he explained.

"That might be difficult because with epidemiological data there's always a lag in terms of what you're seeing. So some of this, in terms of the advice from his top scientific advisers, will be based on their experience and expertise," he said.

Azar emphasized the president "will have to balance against that the very valid concerns about the impact on the economy and the social fabric in the United States against those restrictions."

The key data are mortality and infection rates, with mortality the most important.

"How many people are dying from Covid-19? That will be your firmest bit of data in assessing the situation," he said. "You will also look at infection rates and new cases, but the problem there is you never can test everybody. So the testing gives you an indicator and gives you a trend, but it is certainly less secure information than mortality data that you would look at."

After Azar's interview Tuesday with Breitbart, Trump said during a Fox News virtual townhall he hopes to re-open much of the country by Easter Sunday.

Azar noted there's a natural curve to such diseases, particularly as warmer weather approaches and people engage in natural social distancing while the disease responds unfavorably to humid and warmer conditions.

"That's why our goal is if we can delay this curve through the president's historic actions and contain it and keep it outside of our borders with restrictions on travel from China, from Europe, and from Iran, etc. — or with our 15 Days to Slow the Spread action to flatten that curve and to make sure during its impact that it's not overtaxing our health care system's capacity," he said.

During the natural decline, he said, a vaccine and therapeutics will be developed in case the curve returns with a wave in the fall or next winter.

Mobilization

Azar said Trump has functioned as a wartime president, "harvesting every aspect of the government, the economy, and the social order towards defeating an enemy."

"President Trump as our commander in chief has been marshaling every resource, not just of our government but of the economy as well, in the way that President Wilson in World War I would have or President Roosevelt in World War II," the HHS secretary said.

"That's where you see the complete mobilization of the production capacity of the United States to make sure we have the personal protective equipment and supplies, that we have ventilators, that we have hospital capacities, that we can handle the surge — that we have the same country that did the Manhattan Project develop a vaccine [candidate] within three days, three days of getting the Chinese sequence, we have a vaccine candidate that is now in human testing eight weeks after that was developed at a historically fast rate, that we marshal all of our resources to therapeutics."

Azar said that while Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act, allowing the federal government to compel companies to make products to address a national emergency, he has not needed to force any companies to comply.

Companies are stepping up and helping voluntarily as the president rallies the nation behind his "Whole of America" approach to winning the war against the virus, he said.

Azar said companies are coming forward and asking, "How can I help?"

"You've heard of major auto manufacturers saying that we will make ventilators for the country, you've seen industrial suppliers come forward and say, 'I have half a million or a million N95 respirators' —those are the masks —'here, have them, I'm giving them to you,'" he said.

"The president has called all of the country towards this war on the invisible enemy," he said. "They're coming forward, and so while we have those authorities if we need to, I have been very impressed by the nation's manufacturers in particular coming forward to do everything they can do to help our country."

Azar also said he's not concerned that any critical medications will be withheld from foreign countries, including China, despite threats from Chinese state media.

Nevertheless, he said, the threats underscored an issue President Trump "was already concerned about, which is thinking about medical products as strategic products for the safety of our country and thinking in the future about how that supply chain needs to reside and be less dependent on foreign sources."

"I'm confident that President Trump in his dealings with President Xi and China will ensure that we have access to products that we need if they're able to be produced. That's why it's good that China has bent its curve and is getting back to work and is reopening factories. I'm sure President Trump will, as he always does, fight for the American worker and fight for our healthcare in working with any country."

Azar said Trump's move to make the anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine quickly available to treat the coronavirus after promising testing results is consistent with his "Right to Try" policy allowing terminally ill patients to use experimental drugs.

"This is an example of President Trump's longstanding commitment to patients in distress have access to even experimental therapies as long as they go in with their eyes open that there are risks with unproven therapies that have not been established as safe for use by the FDA," Azar said.