Fake news making coronavirus situation even worse, study says

(STUDY FINDS) -- NORWICH, England — For the sane and decent, it’s hard to imagine why anyone would want to spread misinformation and fear during a time like this. Unfortunately, fake news regarding the coronavirus continues to spread. Now, a recent piece of research that investigated the effect of misinformation on influenza, monkeypox, and norovirus outbreaks says that curbing the spread of Covid-19 fake news, misinformation, and harmful advice can help save lives.

Fake news is usually spread with political or financial interests in mind, but during an unprecedented pandemic like right now, seemingly “harmless” inaccurate reporting can literally kill.

“Fake news is manufactured with no respect for accuracy, and is often based on conspiracy theories. Worryingly, research has shown that nearly 40 percent of the British public believe at least one conspiracy theory, and even more in the US and other countries,” comments professor Paul Hunter in a release. “When it comes to COVID-19, there has been a lot of speculation, misinformation and fake news circulating on the internet – about how the virus originated, what causes it and how it is spread. Misinformation means that bad advice can circulate very quickly – and it can change human behavior to take greater risks.”

