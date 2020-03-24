Feds to grant companies working against pandemic flexibility on rules

In light of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are relaxing antitrust rules and expediting cases to protect the health of Americans.

"The Antitrust Division recognizes the importance of providing expeditious clarity on any antitrust obligations in this challenging time," said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the DOJ. "Our expedited Business Review Letter procedure will help facilitate businesses that want to work quickly to address the urgent public health and economic needs associated with COVID 19."

"Under these extraordinary circumstances, we understand that businesses collaborating on public health initiatives may need an expedited response from U.S. antitrust authorities," said FTC Chairman Joe Simons. "We are committed to doing everything we can to help with these efforts, while continuing to aggressively enforce the antitrust laws."

The two Washington bureaucracies have disclosed their expedited antitrust procedures and guidance "for collaborations of businesses working to protect the health and safety of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic."

For example, the agencies realize "health care facilities may need to work together in providing resources and services to assist patients, consumers, and communities affected by the pandemic and its aftermath. Other businesses may need to temporarily combine production, distribution, or service networks to facilitate production and distribution of COVID-19-related supplies."

Under the new rules, the agencies will respond to all requests for antitrust decisions within seven days.

"The expedited COVID-19 procedure offers quicker review than existing FTC and Justice Department programs that are designed to provide guidance to businesses concerned about the legality of proposed conduct under the antitrust laws," they agencies' statement said.

"There are many ways firms, including competitors, can engage in procompetitive collaboration that does not violate the antitrust laws," they said. "Since joint ventures may be necessary for businesses to bring goods to communities in need, to expand existing capacity, or to develop new products or services, the agencies will also work to expeditiously process filings under the National Cooperative Research and Production Act … These statutes provide flexible treatment under the antitrust laws for certain standard development organizations and joint ventures."

The provisions are intended to address the collaboration of companies on research and development, the sharing of technical know-how, joint purchasing and meeting with government officials regarding strategies to respond to COVID-19.

The announcement, however, warned that federal officials would not accept anything untoward in the response to the virus.

"The division and the bureau stand ready to pursue civil violations of the antitrust laws, which include agreements between individuals and business to restrain competition through increased prices, lower wages, decreased output, or reduced quality as well as efforts by monopolists to use their market power to engage in exclusionary conduct."

Criminal violations also will also be prosecuted, the agencies confirmed.