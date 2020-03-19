FLASHBACK Jan. 14: WHO tells everyone don't worry because China says coronavirus isn't contagious

(DAILY CALLER) The World Health Organization (WHO) tried to calm fears of a pandemic on Jan. 14 by repeating China’s claim that coronavirus was not contagious among humans.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China,” the WHO tweeted.

Just 60 days later, the global death toll from coronavirus had topped 8000 and continued to climb. Over 200,000 cases had been documented in 145 countries.

