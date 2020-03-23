FLASHBACK! NYC officials actually told people to gather in groups

A key method of defense against the Chinese coronavirus has been social distancing: staying home, not gathering in crowds and working alone.

It's why athletic events, movie theaters, restaurants, stores and malls have been closed across the nation.

But it wasn't long ago that health officials in Democratic-led New York City were urging people to gather in crowds to "defy" the coronavirus.

Today our city is celebrating the #LunarNewYear parade in Chinatown, a beautiful cultural tradition with a rich history in our city. I want to remind everyone to enjoy the parade and not change any plans due to misinformation spreading about #coronavirus. https://t.co/bwCnIb7j8H — Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) February 9, 2020

In powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare, huge crowds gathering in NYC's Chinatown for ceremony ahead of annual #LunarNewYear parade. Chants of "be strong Wuhan!" If you are staying away, you are missing out! pic.twitter.com/NGBUAfHWpl — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 9, 2020

Summit News reported that in February, New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot told residents to congregate in huge crowds in "defiance" of the coronavirus, which could have exposed thousands of people to COVID-19.

Barbot said on Feb. 9 that people should flock to Chinatown in large numbers.

"Today our city is celebrating the #LunarNewYear parade in Chinatown, a beautiful cultural tradition with a rich history in our city. I want to remind everyone to enjoy the parade and not change any plans due to misinformation spreading about #coronavirus," she wrote.

Then the chairman of the New York City Council health committee, Mark D. Levine, went down the same path, the report said.

He said "huge crowds gathering in NYC’s Chinatown" was a "powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare."

The comments were in accord with World Health Organization guidelines that discouraged anything that would stigmatize Chinese people, the report said.