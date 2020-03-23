Florida college students test positive for coronavirus after spring-break trip

(BREITBART) -- Five college students from the University of Tampa tested positive for the coronavirus after coming back from a spring break trip, the school announced.

WFLA reported that the students were traveling together with other University of Tampa students before testing positive. The school did not state where the students went during their break or whether they lived in the dorms or off-campus.

The students are currently recovering from the disease and are in self-isolation, WFTS reported.

