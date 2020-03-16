Florida governor-wannabe enters rehab after alcohol and crystal-meth incident

(NEW YORK POST) -- Andrew Gillum said Sunday night that he will enter a rehab facility to address his alcohol abuse.

The former Florida gubernatorial candidate made the decision after he was found inebriated inside a Miami Beach hotel room early Friday morning with another man who allegedly overdosed on crystal meth.

“After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum said in a statement.

