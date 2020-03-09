SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S. WorldOUTBREAK!
Print

Florida Republican goes into quarantine AFTER flying on Air Force One

Congressman wore gas mask to U.S. House

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2020 at 4:45pm
Print

(DAILY MAIL) -- Congressman Matt Gaetz, who spent the weekend in Florida with President Donald Trump and several members of the first family, announced he came into contact with individual at C-PAC who had the coronavirus and is voluntarily self-quarantining.

'Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,' his office said in a statement.

Gaetz traveled on Air Force One with President Trump on Monday when the president returned from Florida.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Talk radio rises to coronavirus challenge
Wells Fargo chieftains quit after fake-account scam fallout
Report: Trump crowds packed with thousands of Democrats
Italy extends its quarantine to the ENTIRE country
Dow sinks 2,000 points in worst day since 2008
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×