Florida Republican goes into quarantine AFTER flying on Air Force One

(DAILY MAIL) -- Congressman Matt Gaetz, who spent the weekend in Florida with President Donald Trump and several members of the first family, announced he came into contact with individual at C-PAC who had the coronavirus and is voluntarily self-quarantining.

'Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,' his office said in a statement.

Gaetz traveled on Air Force One with President Trump on Monday when the president returned from Florida.

