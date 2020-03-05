Former American Airlines mechanic gets 3 years for trying to sabotage plane

(DALLAS MORNING-NEWS) A former American Airlines mechanic in Miami who admitted to tampering with a plane’s critical sensors to get more overtime work was sentenced to 37 months in prison Wednesday.

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, 60, previously admitted to investigators that he had tampered with a plane at Miami International Airport before a July flight bound for Nassau, Bahamas, with 150 people aboard, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said. He was arrested in September after an investigation and later pleaded guilty.

Alani told investigators he was upset with failed contract negotiations between American Airlines and the unions representing mechanics and fleet workers. To get some overtime work that night, he said he glued a piece of styrofoam inside a tube on the air data module system.

