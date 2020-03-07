Former Cuban prisoner recalls Sanders defending regime

An American who suffered unjustly in a Cuban prison for five years says that when Bernie Sanders came with a Senate delegation to visit him behind bars, the Vermont lawmaker commended the communist nation.

Alan Gross, in an interview with NPR, said that during the one-hour meeting, Sanders told him he didn't understand why others criticized Cuba.

"He said, quote: 'I don't know what's so wrong with this country,'" Gross recalled.

Gross, NPR reported, was arrested in December 2009 after completing a U.S. Agency for International Development subcontract in Cuba. He was working to expand Internet access to the country's small Jewish community beyond the Castro regimes's restrictive regulations.

During his detention, he lost five teeth and more 100 pounds. His interrogators, he said, threatened to pull out his fingernails and to hang him.

Sanders visited Cuba in 2014 with Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Jon Tester, D-Mt.

NPR said Sanders' campaign declined to comment, but a source close to Heitkamp said the then senator remembered that Sanders seemed to disregard the meeting with Gross and that an uncomfortable exchange occurred. But the senator didn't remember the exact remark.

In an interview last week with "60 Minutes," Sanders praised Fidel Castro's "literacy program."

"We're very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba. But it's unfair to simply say that everything is bad," Sanders said. "When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing, even though Fidel Castro did it?"

Sanders also has had good things to say about communist regimes in Nicaragua and the Soviet Union, where he honeymooned.

Meanwhile, Gross told NPR that the first year of his captivity was "akin to sensory deprivation because I saw about 20 minutes of sunlight during the first year."

Gross ultimately was released by Cuba in exchange for the U.S. government releasing three Cubans convicted of spying.

The congressional delegation visited Gross in Cuba in 2014 to press for his release.

He said his conversation in 2014 with Heitkamp and Tester was pleasant while Sanders remained mostly quiet.

"Senator Sanders didn't really engage much in the conversation," Gross said.

The senator made his remark near the end, saying he didn't see what was so wrong with the communist country.

"I just think, you know, it was a stupid thing for him to do," Gross told NPR. "First, how could he not have seen the incredible deterioration of what was once the grandeur of the pre-Castro era. And two, how could be so insensitive to make that remark to a political hostage — me!"

Gross said his experience with Sanders is relevant with him running for president.

"And for him to make those statements demonstrating a basic lack of a grasp on reality is problematic to me. I don't want to see this guy in the White House."

Gross had alluded to this story before, in a podcast with Politico in 2016. But as he told the story he backtracked.