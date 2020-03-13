Former Florida gubernatorial candidate found with crystal meth, 2 men, in Miami hotel room

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Billed by Democrats as “THE NEXT OBAMA”, former Democrat nominee for Governor in the state of Florida made the news on Friday.

Andrew Gillum was named in a police report that involved baggies of crystal meth and two other men in Miami Beach hotel room last night.

The police report first published online by Candace Owens, is extremely concerning.

Gillum, who came close to beating former Congressman Ron DeSantis in 2018 for governor, was apparently involved in quite the party. Paramedics were called to the room before police arrived to treat another man who was allegedly overdosing from what was described as crystal meth.

