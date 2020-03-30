Franklin Graham spanks Pelosi for saying, 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'

Evangelist Franklin Graham contends it's House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who should be blamed for "fiddling" with the emergency relief package and delaying help for Americans and businesses, not President Trump, as the California Democrat claimed Sunday.

Pelosi charged Trump with being in "denial" of the seriousness of the Chinese conoravirus, costing lives.

"The president, his denial at the beginning, was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it – continues his delaying in getting equipment to where it's needed is deadly," she claimed.

"This is such a tragedy. We don’t even know the magnitude of it because we don’t have adequate testing," she added. "As the president fiddles, people are dying."

Graham, the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, reacted on Facebook.

"CNN reported that Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald J. Trump of 'fiddling while people are dying.' What??? Yesterday President Trump had more than a full day, meeting at the White House with key supply chain distribution leaders on COVID-19. Is that fiddling? Then he moved to the Rose Garden where he and the coronavirus task force held a 1.5 hour briefing to keep America informed. Is that fiddling? No, President Trump has been working to do everything he can to help our nation," he wrote.

"I wonder what Nancy Pelosi was doing? It could be said that she was the one who caused delays in people getting the help they need because she was 'fiddling' with the economic stimulus package, trying to work in political agendas and funding for pet projects," he said.

Pelosi demanded a shopping list of benefits for her political supporters, including Planned Parenthood, delaying a vote on the emergency package for one week.

Graham offered a request: "Pray for President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and all of the governors and mayors who are leading their states and cities as they face many very long days and tough decisions. They need God’s help and wisdom. Also pray for the medical professionals in the front lines of this battle day in and day out."

Trump reacted to Pelosi's charge in an interview Monday with "Fox & Friends."

"It’s a sad thing. Look, she’s a sick puppy, in my opinion," he said. "She’s got a lot of problems. That’s a horrible thing to say."

