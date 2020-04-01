Hell freezes over: MSNBC anchor asks pastor to pray on-air

(THE BLAZE) -- An MSNBC host shocked viewers on Monday when he asked Dallas-area megachurch pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes to lead viewers in prayer.

The moment unfolded during "MSNBC Live" when host Craig Melvin was speaking with Jakes about the COVID-19 crisis. Melvin abruptly posed a fascinating question.

"For folks who aren't able to get to church yesterday, I've never actually done this on the air," Melvin proclaimed. "Can you lead us in prayer for 30 seconds?"

Read the full story ›