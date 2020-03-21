French border guards impound trucks filled with 130,000 face masks bound for Britain

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) French border guards impounded trucks filled with 130,000 face masks bound for the UK leading to hurried negotiations between the British and French governments.

The masks were meant for brave NHS workers battling coronavirus across the country.

After realising what was on board, border guards in France held the truck in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron's promise to 'requisition' face masks for the French crisis, reported The Sun.

This came just a day after another truck bound for the UK, this time stocked with hand sanitizer, was delayed by authorities on the other side of the Channel.

Read the full story ›