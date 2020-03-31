Ft. Lauderdale mayor on cruise ship with sick passengers: 'We don't need any more infection'

(FOX NEWS) -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Mayor Dean Trantalis joined "Bill Hemmer Reports" Monday to explain why he does not want a cruise ship carrying passengers believed to be infected with the coronavirus to dock at the nearby Port Everglades Cruiseport.

"It's unfair for these sick people, over 100 of them, to be dumped on our shores and left to their own devices," Trantalis said. " ... We are a community that is trying to hold everything together. People are out of work. We're staying at home. We don't need any more infection in our community."

About 130 people onboard the Holland America cruise ship Zandaam have reported flu-like symptoms and four elderly passengers have died, officials said. There are 1,243 guests and 586 crew onboard the Zandaam, which left Argentina on March 7 and has not been allowed to dock for more than two weeks.

