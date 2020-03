(DAILY CHRONICLE) Local churches are coming together to pray in an unconventional way because of the threat of the coronavirus COVID-19.

A community drive-in worship service will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the parking lot of School Tool Box, 12107 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb.

The non-denominational Christian worship service is sponsored by DeKalb County Area Evangelical pastors and organized by about a dozen DeKalb County churches.

