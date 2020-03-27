GM confirms production of critical-care ventilators following Trump criticism

(CNBC) General Motors and Ventec Life Systems said Friday they have agreed to build critical-care ventilators at one of the automaker’s components plants in Indiana.
The deal, which includes FDA-cleared ventilators shipping as soon as next month, was announced shortly after President Donald Trump criticized the automaker and CEO Mary Barra for not moving quickly enough to produce life-saving ventilators wanting “top dollar” for doing so.
Trump suggested he would invoke the Defense Production Act to force the companies to produce needed equipment like ventilators.