GM confirms production of critical-care ventilators following Trump criticism

President suggested he would invoke the Defense Production Act

Published March 27, 2020 at 3:50pm
(CNBC) General Motors and Ventec Life Systems said Friday they have agreed to build critical-care ventilators at one of the automaker’s components plants in Indiana.

The deal, which includes FDA-cleared ventilators shipping as soon as next month, was announced shortly after President Donald Trump criticized the automaker and CEO Mary Barra for not moving quickly enough to produce life-saving ventilators wanting “top dollar” for doing so.

Trump suggested he would invoke the Defense Production Act to force the companies to produce needed equipment like ventilators.

