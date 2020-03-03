[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

By Virginia Kruta

Daily Caller News Foundation

Donna Brazile snapped at RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday, telling Fox News hosts Ed Henry and Sandra Smith that the GOP chairwoman could “go to hell.”

Brazile, who previously served as the acting chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss the Democratic Party’s prospects as Super Tuesday dawned.

TRENDING: 'Go to hell!' Donna Brazile viciously erupts on GOP chairwoman

WATCH:

Smith and Henry introduced the segment with a clip from earlier in the show, when McDaniel had suggested that a contested convention could lead to attempts by the party establishment to undermine and push out Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“It is leading towards potentially a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote,” McDaniel said.

Smith turned the question to Brazile then, asking what she made of McDaniel’s assessment.

“First of all, stay the hell out of our race. Stay the hell out of our race,” Brazile began, addressing Republicans in general. “I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They are canceling primaries. They have winner take all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side, and for people to use Russian talking points to sew division among Americans — that is stupid.”

Brazile then turned her ire directly on McDaniel, adding, “So Ronna, go to hell. This is not about — go to hell. I’m tired of it, Ed. We are not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win.”

“This notion that somehow or another Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate, that’s stupid,” Brazile concluded, adding, “I know what’s going on. They are scared of Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump. They need to be focusing on what we’re focusing on in the Democratic Party, and that is preventing foreign interference in our elections. Stop using Russian talking points, madam chairwoman, period. Stop using it.”

Brazile earned criticism during the 2016 election after leaked emails suggested that she, while working for CNN, had helped feed debate questions to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This came after other leaked emails from the DNC — then chaired by Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz — appeared to show a concerted effort by the DNC to steer the nomination process toward Clinton and away from Sanders.

“I have a responsibility to make sure that the process — I know the process. Ronna knows the process, but to infer that we are trying to prevent one candidate over another. That’s not happening. If there is any proof, madam chairwoman, any proof, Mr. President, that we’re trying to somehow or another change this process for one candidate, show the proof. Show the proof,” Brazile said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]