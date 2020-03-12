GOP senator introduces bill to block lawmakers convicted of felonies from receiving pensions

(THE HILL) Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is introducing a bill on Thursday to prevent lawmakers convicted of felonies from receiving pensions.

The bill, entitled the "No Cash for Crooks Act," comes after the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this year that former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), who pleaded guilty to a felony, was still likely to receive congressional retirement benefits.

“Members of Congress who violate the public trust and commit felonies do not deserve to further cheat their constituents by receiving taxpayer-funded pensions,” Tillis said in a statement.

