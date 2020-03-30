Governor issues stay-at-home order for South Florida – through mid-May!

(THE HILL) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday announced that he is issuing a stay-at-home order for the southern portion of the state as the number of positive coronavirus cases grows.

The order will apply to Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties through the middle of May.

"The 'Safer-At-Home' [order] is the right move for southeast Florida," DeSantis said at a press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium, just north of Miami. "This is the time to do the right thing. Listen to all of your local officials."

Read the full story ›