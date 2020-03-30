Governor issues stay-at-home order for South Florida – through mid-May!

(THE HILL) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday announced that he is issuing a stay-at-home order for the southern portion of the state as the number of positive coronavirus cases grows.
The order will apply to Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties through the middle of May.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The 'Safer-At-Home' [order] is the right move for southeast Florida," DeSantis said at a press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium, just north of Miami. "This is the time to do the right thing. Listen to all of your local officials."