Groundbreaking study reveals 2nd type of schizophrenia

(STUDY FINDS) -- PHILADELPHIA — Any mental illness can be debilitating, but schizophrenia stands out as an especially scary mental disorder. Characterized by hallucinations, irrational thoughts, and losing touch with reality, schizophrenia is an illness that still raises more questions than modern medicine has answers. Now, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School have made a potentially groundbreaking discovery. For the first time ever, two distinct neuroanatomical variations of schizophrenia have been identified.

Researchers analyzed the brain scans of over 300 schizophrenia patients to make their discovery. The first variation shows lower volumes of gray matter in comparison to a healthy brain. The second type of schizophrenia, though, shows largely the same levels of gray matter that would be seen in a normal brain scan. Needless to say, these findings may revolutionize mankind’s understanding of schizophrenia, as well as identification and treatment methods.

