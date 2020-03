(NEW YORK POST) Guatemala will ban flights from the US and Canada in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak, after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed there Friday.

The moratorium will begin Monday, President Alejandro Giammattei announced Friday in a televised speech, along with other travel restrictions, including a cruise ship ban.

Any travelers who arrive from North America before then “will be subject to quarantining,” he said.

