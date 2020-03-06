SECTIONS
World
Print

Gunmen kill at least 32 at ceremony in Afghan capital

ISIS group claim responsibility for attack in statement on its website

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2020 at 4:19pm
Print

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Gunmen opened fire Friday at a ceremony in Afghanistan’s capital attended by prominent political leaders, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens more before the two attackers were slain by police, officials said.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website.

Militants from IS have declared war on Afghanistan’s Shiites, and many of those at the ceremony were from the minority Shiite sect. The ceremony commemorated the 1995 slaying of Abdul Ali Mazari, the leader of Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×