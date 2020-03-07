Handheld 3D printer prints skin cells to cover large burn wounds

(TECHNOLOGY & US) A new handheld 3D printer, developed by a team of researchers from the University of Toronto Engineering and Sunnybrook Hospital, has the ability to print new skin cells on severe burn injuries.

The bio-ink used by this printer is composed of Mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs). These stem cells can differentiate into specialized cell types depending on their environment. In this case, the MSC material promotes skin regeneration and reduces scarring.

The new technology will be a game-changer in saving the life of burned patients. According to Dr. Marc Jeschke, director of the Ross Tilley Burn Centre, this device could come in clinical use in the next 5 years.

