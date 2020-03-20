Hannity: How China, WHO made coronavirus many times worse

The Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization made the impact of the coronavirus outbreak many times worse, contends Fox News host Sean Hannity.

He said Thursday night the global crisis would have been prevented "or at least mitigated" if not for a cover-up by Chinese officials.

See his comments:

He cited a British university study that concluded up to 95% of coronavirus cases – a quarter of a million cases and more than 10,000 deaths so far – would have been prevented had China and the WHO not hidden the problem for the first weeks as it gained strength.

President Trump this week said he could not yet talk about possible "repercussions" for China's behavior.

Hannity distilled the facts: When Chinese doctors tried to warn the world about the danger of coronavirus, they were silenced by their own government and many of those doctors now are dead.

Further, in Wuhan, China, where the virus began, city officials held a "massive potluck dinner" after the danger was known.

It is "incomprehensible how dumb that is," Hannity said.

He said the World Health Organization, a "corrupt and frankly useless organization," contributed by carrying water for the Chinese communists at the time.

The organization claimed Jan. 14 there was no clear evidence the virus could be transmitted from human to human.

That's even though the pandemic was fully underway at the time, with the first known case in the United States Jan. 21. Just 10 days later came Trump's decision to ban travel from China to the U.S.

WHO officials defended China in other ways, Hannity said.

It is WHO that came up with the 3.4% coronavirus death rate, despite evidence it's only a fraction of that.

Trump earlier told Hannity in an interview that simply is a "false number."

"I think the 3.4 percent is really a false number, now this is just my hunch ... based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this and it's very mild, they will get better very rapidly, they don't even see a doctor," Trump said.

"Again they don't know about the easy cases, because the easy cases don't go to the hospital, they don't report to doctors ... in many cases. So think that number is very high. Personally, I would say that number is way under 1 percent."

WHO officials said the death rate is created by dividing the number of reported deaths by the number of reported cases. But no one knows the number of unreported cases that, if factored in, would make the mortality rate considerably lower.