Harvard Law hosts discussion on abolition of police forces

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Two of the more radical proposals to come out of our nation’s colleges of late are the dismantlement of the country’s prisons … and police forces.

Last Thursday, Harvard Law School hosted Alex Vitale, coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College. He discussed his book “The End of Policing” which examines “alternatives to the police system” and “the dangers of modern policing tactics,” according to The Crimson.

Vitale says mental health is “the number one indicator of likelihood” of being shot and killed by police, but funding for cops continues instead of being funneled to mental health and drug treatment. “Improving training, increasing gun control, and ‘hiring a few black police chiefs,'” Vitale says, are ineffective in dealing with “harsh drug policies.”

