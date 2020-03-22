SECTIONS
Diversions Health Money U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Print

Harvey Weinstein gets coronavirus, isolated in jail, report says

Believed disgraced Hollywood mogul was positive when he entered state prison system last week

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 22, 2020 at 6:02pm
Print

(NIAGARA GAZETTE) -- ALBANY — Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein, now one of New York's most notorious prison inmates after being sentenced for sexual assault, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to officials connected to the state prison system.

Weinstein, who turned 68 last Thursday is being isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York, officials told CNHI Sunday.

He is one of two Wende inmates who have tested positive, the officials said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×