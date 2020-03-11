SECTIONS
Diversions Health Money Politics U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Print

Harvey Weinstein suggested Jennifer Aniston 'should be killed'

Over sex-assault claim

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2020 at 4:41pm
Print

(NEW YORK POST) -- Harvey Weinstein suggested that Jennifer Aniston “should be killed” upon learning that the National Enquirer was planning to report he sexually assaulted her, court papers revealed Tuesday.

On Oct. 31, 2017, amid the barrage of #MeToo allegations against the disgraced movie mogul, Weinstein’s spokeswoman forwarded him an email from the Enquirer, the records show.

“Not sure if you saw this one. Jennifer Aniston,” wrote Sallie Hofmeister, a senior executive at the powerhouse Sitrick public relations company.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×