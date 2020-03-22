Hillary Clinton moves in on virus crisis, seeks to shake up voting forever

As part of the Democratic Party's trend to erode traditional barriers against voter fraud, Hillary Clinton is now calling for America to vote by mail.

The former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate shared a tweet Wednesday by Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias, who framed the push for voting by mail as an effort to keep voters safe and elections on track in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Congress needs to act to make voting by mail the norm going forward, with the specifics outlined by election expert Marc Elias below to make it accessible for all," Clinton tweeted.

Congress needs to act to make voting by mail the norm going forward, with the specifics outlined by election expert Marc Elias below to make it accessible for all. https://t.co/K2TlHIJx2d — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

Elias, an attorney at the law firm Perkins Coie, said in his tweet there were four essentials to voting by mail:

"Postage free or prepaid.

"Ballots postmarked by Election Day must count.

"Signature matching laws reformed to protect voters.

"Community orgs can help collect & deliver voted, sealed ballots."

In the linked article for his Democracy Docket site, he said, "Increasingly, we are seeing calls for states to adopt no-excuse absentee and vote by mail. This is a very important step in ensuring the right to vote, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elias was dubbed by President Donald Trump as the Democrats "best election stealing lawyer" in the 2018 battle over a U.S. Senate seat from Florida that was won by Republican Rick Scott.

As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida - I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Clinton's foray into election law was not well-received by many on Twitter.

Ah! Another way to rig an election for the Dems and still lose, Hils?

You're irrelevant, @HillaryClinton, but I do enjoy your effort to remain in the eye of the public. — ᶤ ℝ ђᶤ (@SierraWhiskee) March 18, 2020

And make dishonest elections easier? No thanks. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) March 18, 2020

Elias, in a recent Op-Ed in The Washington Post, lashed out at what he labeled "barriers to voting" such as "restrictive photo-ID laws" and "unnecessary voter-roll purges."

He said that in order to transform America's voting system for November, when the nation chooses its next president, a complete overhaul of the system is needed, adding, "States then need to address the manner in which ballots are verified to minimize rejections based on issues with voters’ signatures."

Elias said the laws must be changed so that voters can mail ballots when they please.

"Unfortunately, many states do not currently count ballots received after Election Day, regardless of when voters mail them," he wrote. "These laws are profoundly unfair to voters who did everything right but whose ballots were delayed because of the post office. Such laws undermine public confidence in elections and are among the reasons many voters insist on voting in person."

Elias said requiring voters to follow certain rules penalizes some races more than others.

"In Arizona’s Maricopa County, for example, the Election Day deadline is four times more likely to disenfranchise Hispanic voters than white voters, and 5.5 times more likely to disenfranchise Native American voters than white voters," he wrote. "In Arizona’s Santa Cruz County, where 83 percent of the population is Hispanic, ballots are about six times more likely to be rejected than ballots from Maricopa.

"We must all make sure that the barriers to voting by antiquated voting laws are not raised higher by the coronavirus."

