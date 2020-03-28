Hobby Lobby president to give back 11,500 antiques to Iraq and Egypt

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Hobby Lobby’s president Steve Green has said he is repatriating 11,500 antiquities to the Iraqi and Egyptian governments after amassing the pieces without verifying their ownership histories.

According to a report by The Washington Post. the millionaire said he was conceding to criticism of his accumulation of artefacts, and that he was coordinating the return of around 5,000 ancient papyrus fragments and 6,500 ancient clay objects which don’t have legitimate historical sourcing.

Artefacts which don’t have confirmed provenance and paperwork are troubling because this means they could have been stolen.

“One area where I fell short was not appreciating the importance of the provenance of the items I purchased,” Mr Green told the Post.

