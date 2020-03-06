Hollywood stars mourn demise of Elizabeth Warren's campaign: Allow 'space to grieve'

After more than 24 hours of contemplation, and near-radio silence from her campaign, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday announced her departure from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

One of many early leaders in the race, Warren struggled to connect with wider American audiences down the stretch and, performing much as she had in the first-to-vote states, failed to secure a single victory on Super Tuesday -- even in her home state.

A rhetorically passionate progressive, Warren kept her composure when she finally emerged Thursday afternoon to address the media, according to Fox News, thanking her supporters and lamenting an inability to carve a new way to the nomination as the last truly viable female candidate.

The same composure could not be found, however, among the radical-left senator's prominent Hollywood supporters, many of whom simultaneously broke their silences to "grieve" on social media in light of the announcement.

One such supporter was actress and author Amber Tamblyn, who told fellow supporters on Twitter -- particularly the female ones -- to unapologetically process the loss in whatever state of emotion they were feeling.

To the people who fought for Elizabeth Warren, most especially the women and young girls out there, a reminder: You owe no one anything right now. Allow yourself the space to grieve, and be angry, and be numb. Take the time. Take all of it that you need. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 5, 2020

"To the people who fought for Elizabeth Warren, most especially the women and young girls out there, a reminder," Tamblyn wrote. "You owe no one anything right now."

"Allow yourself the space to grieve, and be angry, and be numb," she added. "Take the time. Take all of it that you need."

A series of other celebrity supporters and left-wing media figures were also quick to express their disappointment, issuing somber personal statements and speaking to their admiration for the senator.

"I love you, [Elizabeth Warren]," radical pro-abortion actress Alyssa Milano wrote. "Watching you campaign with such bold ideas and even bolder grace, has made me a better women."

I love you, @ewarren. Watching you campaign with such bold ideas and even bolder grace, has made me a better women. pic.twitter.com/czZcyDPMnl — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 5, 2020

Not everyone has been kind to Warren in light of her decision to drop out, however, with many political commentators and progressive Democratic voters giving the Massachusetts senator flak for not having done so sooner.

Headed into Super Tuesday, Warren had secured just 8 pledged delegates on the trail from Iowa to Nevada, according to RealClearPolitics, and was falling dramatically in the national polling aggregates to rest behind moderate late-race entrant and rival Mike Bloomberg.

Warren's consistent third and fourth place finishes throughout the 14-state primary seemed to in turn demoralize her campaign, prompting a day of private reflection Wednesday in Massachusetts and leading to claims the candidate had been a "spoiler" for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

According to Politico, Super Tuesday results reveal Sanders may have been able to pull ahead of now-delegate leader Joe Biden in as many as five states had Warren not been around to split the progressive vote, just as Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer withdrew over the weekend, allowing Democratic moderates to coalesce around Biden.

Regardless, this did not stop Warren's strongest supporters from advocating on Twitter for the party to make Warren a central figure going forward, suggesting that she be made Senate Majority Leader should Democrats reclaim the Republican-controlled body come November.

Among the advocates for such a decision was Hollywood actor Jon Cryer, of "Two and a Half Men" fame, who tweeted at longtime Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warning that Hollywood progressives would be working hard toward his removal from power this year.

Hey @senatemajldr I’m going to make it my mission to make @ewarren the next Senate Majority leader. Unless of course, she’s the Vice President. https://t.co/VVUaCS2o63 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 5, 2020

"I’m going to make it my mission to make [Warren] the next Senate Majority leader," Cryer wrote. "Unless of course, she’s the Vice President."

With Warren unwilling to formally endorse Sanders or Biden in her Thursday news conference, however, much uncertainty remains as to whether either candidate would make the Massachusetts senator their first choice down-ballot.

