Huge chunk of Yellowstone National Park 'breathing' in and out due to trapped magma

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) An area the size of Chicago in Yellowstone National Park has been inflating and deflating by several inches over the past decade

The Norris Geyser Basin, the oldest, hottest and most dynamic thermal area in the park, was observed to rise 5.9 inches each year from 2013 to 2015 - an unusual event that left researchers baffled.

Now, using satellite radar and GPS data, experts have determined the ground deformation was caused by magma intrusions trapped below the basin's surface.

