Hunter Biden cites coronavirus, wife's pregnancy to avoid deposition

(FOX NEWS) -- Hunter Biden's attorneys have abruptly asked the Arkansas judge in his ongoing paternity case to postpone his scheduled March 11 deposition until after Election Day, saying the coronavirus outbreak, his wife's "imminent due date" and "intense media scrutiny" all pose a risk of "personal endangerment" for the former vice president's son.

Additionally, Biden's legal team argues he should not be held in contempt for failing to turn over a slew of financial documents related to child support. Republicans have said the information could contain damaging evidence of the younger Biden's overseas business dealings and possible corruption.

"Defendant's wife's due date is imminent," Biden's request for continuance reads. "Defendant will supplement this motion as soon as possible with an affidavit of his wife's treating physician."

