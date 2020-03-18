SECTIONS
Education Health U.S. WorldOUTBREAK!
Print

Ibuprofen may worsen coronavirus effects

Experts 'looking into this to give further guidance'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2020 at 2:33pm
Print

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that people with COVID-19 symptoms avoid taking ibuprofen, after concerns were raised by French officials that it may make the virus more harmful.

A recent study in The Lancet medical journal, theorizing that an enzyme boosted by ibuprofen could enable and exacerbate COVID-19 infections, led France's Health Minister Olivier Veran to suggest via social media that the medicine be avoided.

Questioned on the study by reporters in Geneva, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said that experts were "looking into this to give further guidance."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow drops 1,300 points, S&P 500 loses 5%
NBC News correspondent: Coronavirus 'is a bat virus, not a China virus'
Pope asks God to stop epidemic with His hand
$2,000 to many Americans is White House coronavirus plan
Ibuprofen may worsen coronavirus effects
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×